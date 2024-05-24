FY2024 EPS Estimates for KBR, Inc. Boosted by Zacks Research (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for KBR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.19 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.18. The consensus estimate for KBR’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KBR’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KBR. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of KBR opened at $65.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. KBR has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

In other KBR news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $307,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

