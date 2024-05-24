JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $125.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark increased their price target on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.45.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOOT

Boot Barn Trading Up 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $111.23 on Tuesday. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $64.56 and a 1-year high of $115.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.87 and a 200-day moving average of $86.38.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $1,799,377.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $403,367.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,191.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,694 shares of company stock worth $2,844,982. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 1,037.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth about $216,000.

About Boot Barn

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.