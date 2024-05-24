The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Price Target to $276.00

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $276.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

RBC has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $309.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $286.57.

RBC opened at $292.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.82 and a 200 day moving average of $264.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.28. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $413.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.21 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 14.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

