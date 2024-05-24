Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $71.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Twilio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.95.

Get Twilio alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Twilio

Twilio Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $58.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twilio has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $58,975.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,096,535.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $58,975.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,096,535.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,597. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Twilio by 10.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth about $308,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 203.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,167,000 after buying an additional 139,395 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Twilio by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 248,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,557,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.