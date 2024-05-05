KBR (NYSE:KBR) PT Raised to $78.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for KBR’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KBR. KeyCorp upped their target price on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on KBR from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, KBR currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.86.

Get KBR alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on KBR

KBR Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE KBR opened at $66.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. KBR has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $66.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KBR will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KBR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,044,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,823,000 after buying an additional 52,679 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,084,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,915,000 after acquiring an additional 331,749 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,799,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,045,000 after purchasing an additional 56,426 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,526,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,559,000 after purchasing an additional 99,196 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,193,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KBR

(Get Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.