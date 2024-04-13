iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Up 85.8% in March

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 85.8% from the March 15th total of 726,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,331,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

ACWX stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.88. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $44.89 and a one year high of $53.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 49.3% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

