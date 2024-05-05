Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.07.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.02 and a 200 day moving average of $160.32. Amazon.com has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,217,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,442,301 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $825,065,000 after purchasing an additional 277,631 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

