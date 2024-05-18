Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 38,798 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,798 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,998,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,480,000 after acquiring an additional 644,746 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,521,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,203,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,034,000 after purchasing an additional 248,541 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,641,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,017,000 after purchasing an additional 55,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,623,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,918,000 after buying an additional 152,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.75. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $57.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.64.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 47.69%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

