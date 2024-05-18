Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 684 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,561 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 486,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,219,000 after buying an additional 77,285 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 726,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,852,000 after purchasing an additional 82,900 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 171,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 848,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,966,000 after purchasing an additional 104,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $95.20 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $73.98 and a twelve month high of $100.12. The stock has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.1172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $4.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

