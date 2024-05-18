Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,644,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,578,000 after purchasing an additional 815,850 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 229,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 102,850 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Enbridge by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,704,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,848 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Down 0.0 %

Enbridge stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.26. The stock has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.677 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.53%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.