Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Folketrygdfondet increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 107,959,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,854,000 after acquiring an additional 917,330 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,284,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,241,000 after buying an additional 444,435 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,774,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,974,000 after buying an additional 134,688 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 805,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,479,000 after acquiring an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 694,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,983,000 after acquiring an additional 139,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 1.9 %

EQNR stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.91.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $25.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

About Equinor ASA

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.