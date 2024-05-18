Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stake Lifted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,537,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,231 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,597 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 69.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,995,000 after acquiring an additional 785,476 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 10,591.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 622,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,753,000 after acquiring an additional 616,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,415,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,707,000 after acquiring an additional 508,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on O. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:O opened at $55.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.01. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 285.19%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

