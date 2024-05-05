Otter Tail (OTTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Otter Tail has set its FY24 guidance at $5.13-5.43 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 5.130-5.430 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $314.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.60 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 21.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.
Otter Tail Stock Performance
OTTR stock opened at $87.82 on Friday. Otter Tail has a twelve month low of $68.96 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.67 and its 200-day moving average is $83.20.
Otter Tail Increases Dividend
About Otter Tail
Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Otter Tail
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.