Otter Tail (OTTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Otter Tail has set its FY24 guidance at $5.13-5.43 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 5.130-5.430 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $314.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.60 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 21.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail Stock Performance

OTTR stock opened at $87.82 on Friday. Otter Tail has a twelve month low of $68.96 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.67 and its 200-day moving average is $83.20.

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

About Otter Tail

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.468 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

(Get Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.