Otter Tail (OTTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Posted by on May 5th, 2024

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTRGet Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Otter Tail has set its FY24 guidance at $5.13-5.43 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 5.130-5.430 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTRGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $314.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.60 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 21.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

OTTR stock opened at $87.82 on Friday. Otter Tail has a twelve month low of $68.96 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.67 and its 200-day moving average is $83.20.

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.468 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

About Otter Tail

(Get Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.