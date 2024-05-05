Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) PT Raised to $15.00 at Scotiabank

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector underperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

Shares of BVN opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s payout ratio is presently 116.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 18.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,065,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $509,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912,454 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 13,759,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $117,235,000 after acquiring an additional 360,516 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,193,046 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,419 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,312,339 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,781,000 after buying an additional 136,735 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 990.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,539,485 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031,505 shares during the period.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

(Get Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.