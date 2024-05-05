Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $238.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target reduced by Maxim Group from $318.00 to $238.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.07.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.32. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $103.31 and a 52 week high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,217,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,442,301 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,628,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $825,065,000 after purchasing an additional 277,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,891,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

