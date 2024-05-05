Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEP opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.92. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $32.76.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

