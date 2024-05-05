Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.13.

Several equities research analysts have commented on POR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of POR stock opened at $43.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.56. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.94 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.80%.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In other news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $142,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Free Report

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.