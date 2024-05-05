Analyzing Steakholder Foods (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) and BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) and Steakholder Foods (OTCMKTS:MTTCF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BrainsWay and Steakholder Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrainsWay $31.79 million 3.03 -$4.20 million ($0.13) -44.46 Steakholder Foods N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Steakholder Foods has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BrainsWay.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrainsWay 0 1 2 0 2.67 Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BrainsWay and Steakholder Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

BrainsWay presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.11%. Given BrainsWay’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BrainsWay is more favorable than Steakholder Foods.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.1% of BrainsWay shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of BrainsWay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BrainsWay and Steakholder Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrainsWay -13.20% -10.05% -6.88% Steakholder Foods N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BrainsWay beats Steakholder Foods on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrainsWay

(Get Free Report)

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases. The company serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. BrainsWay Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Steakholder Foods

(Get Free Report)

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provides associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offers technology implementation, training, and engineering support services directly and through contractors to food processing, food retail, and cultivated meat companies. Steakholder Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.