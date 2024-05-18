Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHE.UN

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Increases Dividend

TSE:CHE.UN traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$9.17. The company had a trading volume of 380,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,311. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.48. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$7.60 and a 1-year high of C$9.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.18, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. This is a boost from Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

Insider Activity at Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Neil Montgomery acquired 5,942 shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,236.06. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.