HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in HP by 1.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 81,686 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 1.8% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,196 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of HP by 2.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 40,506 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in HP by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 87,826 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,575 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HP

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.15.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.