Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Lowered to C$305.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$335.00 to C$305.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BYD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$337.00 to C$308.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$304.00 to C$290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded Boyd Group Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$330.00 to C$310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$301.85.

TSE BYD traded down C$1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$234.01. 55,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,897. The firm has a market cap of C$5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$228.56 and a 52-week high of C$324.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$276.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$278.03.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C($0.23). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 6.4962738 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

