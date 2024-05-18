Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 137 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 742 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,110.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $902.13.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $888.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $424.36 and a fifty-two week high of $956.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $872.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $782.69.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total transaction of $5,530,640.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,640,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total transaction of $5,530,640.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,640,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total value of $3,048,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,647.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,486 shares of company stock valued at $13,518,416. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

