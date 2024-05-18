Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Upgraded to Hold by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NPI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Northland Power from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.96.

Northland Power Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NPI stock traded up C$0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$24.10. 1,024,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,450. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$19.36 and a 52 week high of C$30.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -33.47, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The solar energy provider reported C($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.92). The firm had revenue of C$626.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$614.15 million. Northland Power had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. Analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.2723005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is -166.67%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

