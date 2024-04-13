Crew Energy’s (CWEGF) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $5.25 target price on the stock.
Crew Energy Price Performance
CWEGF stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $4.90.
About Crew Energy
