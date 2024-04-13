Crew Energy’s (CWEGF) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $5.25 target price on the stock.

Crew Energy Price Performance

CWEGF stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

