Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$25.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. ATB Capital set a C$31.00 price objective on Strathcona Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$26.00 target price on Strathcona Resources and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$34.57.

Shares of SCR stock opened at C$33.09 on Tuesday. Strathcona Resources has a twelve month low of C$20.16 and a twelve month high of C$34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.40.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C($0.09). Strathcona Resources had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$869.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Strathcona Resources will post 4.4259502 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

