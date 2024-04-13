Short Interest in Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Decreases By 50.0%

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Zijin Mining Group Stock Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:ZIJMY opened at $45.00 on Friday. Zijin Mining Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.57.

About Zijin Mining Group

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, refining, and sale of gold, non-ferrous metals, and other mineral resources in Mainland China and internationally. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, lead, tungsten, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, lithium, platinum, and palladium.

