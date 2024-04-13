Short Interest in Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Decreases By 50.0%

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Zijin Mining Group Stock Down 1.0 %
OTCMKTS:ZIJMY opened at $45.00 on Friday. Zijin Mining Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.57.
About Zijin Mining Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Zijin Mining Group
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for Zijin Mining Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zijin Mining Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.