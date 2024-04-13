Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target Raised to C$22.50

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised Héroux-Devtek from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Desjardins increased their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Héroux-Devtek Price Performance

Shares of TSE:HRX opened at C$19.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.38. The stock has a market cap of C$649.11 million, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.19. Héroux-Devtek has a one year low of C$12.52 and a one year high of C$19.45.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$163.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$148.55 million. Héroux-Devtek had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Héroux-Devtek will post 1.0745934 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

