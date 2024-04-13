Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

NYSE TGH opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.01. Textainer Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.71 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 16.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 646,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,087,000 after buying an additional 92,543 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 279.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 29,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in Textainer Group by 128.9% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 342,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 192,996 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,097,000 after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

