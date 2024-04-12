Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of CETX stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. Cemtrex has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 million. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 56.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.99) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cemtrex

About Cemtrex

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.42% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

Featured Articles

