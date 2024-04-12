Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2024

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXGet Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of CETX stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. Cemtrex has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 million. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 56.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.99) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cemtrex

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.42% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cemtrex

(Get Free Report)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.