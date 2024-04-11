Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, an increase of 108.3% from the March 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 328,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bunker Hill Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Bunker Hill Mining stock remained flat at $0.10 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 127,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,946. Bunker Hill Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09.

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho.

