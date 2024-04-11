Ethereum (ETH) Achieves Market Cap of $422.27 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, Ethereum has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $422.27 billion and $15.46 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $3,516.83 or 0.05017069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00065785 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00009798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00022234 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00012808 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00015263 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000329 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,070,549 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

