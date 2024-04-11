Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) PT Raised to $62.00 at Evercore ISI

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.69% from the company’s current price.

JXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Jackson Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.20.

Shares of JXN traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $65.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Jackson Financial has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $68.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.22 and a 200-day moving average of $49.79.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jackson Financial will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.67 per share, with a total value of $194,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,206.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 199.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

