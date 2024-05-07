GSK’s (GSK) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,725 ($21.67) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,530 ($19.22) to GBX 1,660 ($20.85) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.50) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.73) to GBX 1,820 ($22.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,675.63 ($21.05).

Get GSK alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GSK

GSK Stock Up 1.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

GSK stock traded up GBX 23.50 ($0.30) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,757 ($22.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,133,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,060,302. GSK has a 52-week low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,767.50 ($22.20). The company has a market cap of £71.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,466.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,664.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,560.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 139,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($20.83), for a total transaction of £2,317,751.36 ($2,911,747.94). In related news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,662 ($20.88) per share, for a total transaction of £7,213.08 ($9,061.66). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 139,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($20.83), for a total value of £2,317,751.36 ($2,911,747.94). 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.