Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 100.2% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,278,000 after acquiring an additional 41,263 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 821.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 86,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 76,868 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.30. 2,851,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,992. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.58 and a 200-day moving average of $99.84. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $115.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

