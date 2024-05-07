Axon Enterprise’s (AXON) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $375.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.09.

Shares of AXON stock traded down $14.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $313.50. The stock had a trading volume of 407,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,343. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $175.37 and a one year high of $329.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 136.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 367.6% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

