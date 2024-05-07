Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Stephens in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.80% from the company’s current price.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.57.

Shares of ADUS traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.95. 109,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,168. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $104.61.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 55.0% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 233,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 82,920 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth about $5,667,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,809,000 after purchasing an additional 57,040 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 127.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 100,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 56,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 112,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 49,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

