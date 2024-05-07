Leuthold Group LLC Buys 115,432 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 577.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,432 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.6% of Leuthold Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $12,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 163.3% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

MBB traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.08. 263,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,862. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.37. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $95.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2823 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

