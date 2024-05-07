SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

XBI stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,316,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,556,297. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $103.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

