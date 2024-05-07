National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 857,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 55,778 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $30,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,086,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $643,015,000 after buying an additional 712,048 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,455,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $486,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,150 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,628,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $459,148,000 after purchasing an additional 921,537 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 35.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,331 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,018,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $244,467,000 after purchasing an additional 473,712 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMB opened at $39.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.03. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

