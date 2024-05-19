Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stake Boosted by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.92.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AXSM opened at $76.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $98.40.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.07% and a negative return on equity of 87.17%. On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axsome Therapeutics

In related news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,904,892.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.