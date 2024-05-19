Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $4 Million Holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,187 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,592,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,844,000 after buying an additional 19,489 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,816,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,402,000 after acquiring an additional 211,296 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,420,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,342,000 after acquiring an additional 126,439 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,168,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,341,000 after purchasing an additional 562,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,636,000 after purchasing an additional 158,805 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWestern Energy Group

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $80,049.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $68,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,560.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $80,049.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,602 shares of company stock valued at $183,805 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Up 0.0 %

NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $59.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.43.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.60 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 7.31%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWE. Guggenheim upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

Get Our Latest Report on NWE

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.