Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $42.00 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.84.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

