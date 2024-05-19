Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,541 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $179.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $179.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.92 and its 200 day moving average is $167.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

