Diversified Royalty (DIV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$16.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.84 million. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 56.15%.

TSE DIV remained flat at C$2.85 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,096. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77. The company has a market cap of C$469.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.58. Diversified Royalty has a 12-month low of C$2.35 and a 12-month high of C$3.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. Diversified Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 113.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cormark dropped their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James set a C$3.40 target price on Diversified Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

