NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) PT Raised to $36.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Compass Point from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NMI from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

Get NMI alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NMIH

NMI Stock Up 0.6 %

NMIH traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $33.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.81.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.76 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NMI will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NMI

In other news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $93,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 6,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $195,523.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 453,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $93,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,668.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,158 shares of company stock valued at $4,395,582. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NMI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 95,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in NMI by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 29,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in NMI during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,987,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of NMI by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 70,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NMI

(Get Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.