Barclays Lowers Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Price Target to GBX 338

Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from GBX 345 ($4.33) to GBX 338 ($4.25) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 11.75% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of Chemring Group stock traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.09) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 383 ($4.81). 680,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,554. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 358.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 340.41. The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,946.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. Chemring Group has a 1-year low of GBX 253.95 ($3.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 412.14 ($5.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

In related news, insider Michael Ord sold 138,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.50), for a total transaction of £494,788.22 ($621,593.24). Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

