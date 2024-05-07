KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Stock Holdings Increased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) by 75.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,521 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRBN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 22,650.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRBN traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.51. 3,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,423. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.87. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

