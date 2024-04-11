Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 120.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after purchasing an additional 655,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,832,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 879.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 222,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,231,000 after purchasing an additional 199,875 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,796.9% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,696,000 after purchasing an additional 195,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,703,000 after purchasing an additional 146,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,806.15.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,478.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,063.02 and a 1 year high of $1,825.00. The company has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,605.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,518.21.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

