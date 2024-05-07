Summit Trail Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,826,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,329,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,462,000 after buying an additional 152,967 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,287,000 after buying an additional 166,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,776,000 after buying an additional 160,719 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 59,906 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $4,479,770.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,038,701 shares in the company, valued at $4,564,474,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 59,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $4,479,770.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,038,701 shares in the company, valued at $4,564,474,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 59,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $4,490,478.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,098,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,951,580.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 514,459 shares of company stock valued at $36,371,155 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $76.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,529,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Barclays increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Company Profile



The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

