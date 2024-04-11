BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0442 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE MYN opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $10.62.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

